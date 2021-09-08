Campers raise relief funds for Piney River Resort damaged in extreme flooding

HICKMAN CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Campers who love to visit a popular RV resort in Hickman County are raising money to help restore the destination after extreme flooding last month.

Flood waters devastated the Piney River Resort just a few weeks ago. Now, frequent fans of the space are doing everything they can to help owners get back on their feet. They started a GoFundMe page.

Piney River Resort owner Casey See spoke with News 2 about the damage left behind in the area.

“We are heartbroken for the community. I haven’t heard the final numbers, but they’re calling it something that resembled a super storm. The water came up faster than any time in history in the area that anyone could remember for sure,” said See.

See purchased the park and changed it to the Piney River Resort a little more than two years ago.

“We love people. We love being a very small part of helping people, and families make great memories,” See added.

See said they’re grateful there was no loss of life at Piney River that weekend. And he’s been overwhelmed with the amount of community support since.

“It was very surprising very shocking. The thing that has been astonishing has been the community. We had over 100 volunteers that showed up on our property. They showed up not just to clean up but with heavy equipment. It was awesome and not everyone had that,” said See.

Courtesy: Casey See, Piney River Resort damaged, community members help

Courtesy: Casey See, Piney River Resort damaged, community members help

While community help is amazing, See said they have hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to deal with. That’s where frequent camper Lindsay Lane comes in. She first visited Piney River in May of 2020.

“We came up to Piney River, and we fell in love with it. We fell in love with the people who run the park. The people who run it are like family,” said Lane.

Lane started a GoFundMe in order to raise funds needed to restore the property to what it once was.

“I suggested that maybe we start a GoFundMe to help financial needs where insurance was going to fall short. People don’t expect these things to happen, but when they do you’re shell-shocked. I know that the community in that area has really rallied around the families,” said Lane.

Courtesy: Jared Jakalski, Piney River flooding in Hickman County

Courtesy: Jennifer Johnston, Piney River Resort

See said the money raised will certainly come in handy.

“Not only the expense of the cleanup itself and the removal of trash, timber and product but the electrical repairs. We lost our entire WIFI system we had into the park, which is not inexpensive. We also had great loss too. We have four cute beautiful tiny homes, and they all got flooded, and there was a big gap with what our insurance company would cover and what our replacement costs were going to be,” explained See.

See said Lane’s gesture is very humbling.

“They approached us and asked if they could get that started and quite frankly the loss was hundreds of thousand of dollars, and we were humbled by the idea. At first, I was apprehensive because there are people that are really struggling in the community as well. It began this process of people looking for ways to pitch in and help the community,” said See.

Lane said donating is a way that we can all help in times of need. She hopes to raise $167,000.

“Financial needs typically follow these disasters. I have loved having the ability to give back to the park in some way. This is how we are going to serve you now. It’s really cool I think that here we are in the midst of kind of an awful 18 months, and we are able to show each other there is still good in humanity,” said Lane.

See said they’re now open and hope to get the waterfront site up in the next week. He told News 2 he just wants to thank the community again for all of the work they’ve done to help them get to this point. To learn more about Piney River Resort, click here.