Camper crash on I-65 S near Millersville sends 2 to hospital, several animals found inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were sent to the hospital following a camper crash on I-65 S near Millersville on Tuesday.

The Assistant Police Chief in Millersville told News 2 the driver and an eight-year-old were taken to the hospital following the crash. They have non-life-threatening injuries.

Several animals were located inside the camper, including a snake and a few ferrets.

There are no charges in this crash. No other information was immediately released.

