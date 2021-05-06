Camera captures another eruption of gunfire in East Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville neighborhood was startled by an eruption of gunfire for the second time in two weeks Wednesday night.

Residents near Inga Street shared surveillance video taken around 10 p.m. when about two dozen gunshots can be heard.

Nest video captures audio of about 2 dozen gunshots fired in the area of Inga Street in East Nashville overnight, weeks after more than a dozen bullets could be heard in that same area. Info? 615-74-CRIME! pic.twitter.com/lyd4i65CQq — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) May 6, 2021

The neighbor whose system captured the gunfire told News 2 Metro police responded to the scene and recovered multiple shell casings.

On April 22, video captured by a Nest camera provided by the same News 2 viewer, shows what appears to be two people exchanging gunfire in the street.

While no injuries were reported, more than a dozen bullets hit one home near Strouse Avenue, according to the homeowner who did not want to be identified.

He told News 2 a few bullets hit the front of his house, but the majority were aimed at the side, with several bullets striking right next to his bedroom window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.