Camden Police and TBI looking for missing man

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not communicated with family in a week and a half.

According to Camden Police, 36-year-old Phillip Linville was last seen by an acquaintance on September 13. He apparently told that friend he was on his way to Nashville for a job interview.

Family told police that Linville had recently portrayed paranoia and schizophrenic behavior, but has never been violent.

Officials believe he could be in Nashville or on his way to West Virginia where some of his family lives.

Linville is described as a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Linville’s whereabouts, please call (731) 584-4622.