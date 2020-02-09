Camden man charged with first-degree murder after body found in house fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Carroll County fire and law enforcement agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Camden man on a charge of first-degree murder.

32-year-old Jason Mils was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

According to authorities, TBI agents responded to a call at a residence on South Spruce Street in Bruceton around 1 a.m. Saturday. When first responders arrived, they found the body of a deceased individual inside the home.

According to reports, during the investigation into the fire and the death, agents developed information that identified Jason Mills as the individual responsible for the death of the victim.

The victim’s body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and confirmation of identification.

Mills is booked into the Carroll County Jail and is currently being held without bond.