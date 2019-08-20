Calls to 911 convey panic, speculation of shots fired at Wilson County Fair

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several people with “malicious and negligent intent” helped to fuel fears of a shooting over the weekend at the Wilson County Fair, the Lebanon police chief says.

Chief Mike Justice posted an update on the investigation and a timeline of events Monday night on the department’s Facebook page.

“At approximately 10:14 p.m. Saturday night, two groups of juveniles got into a physical altercation in the midway area of the fairgrounds,” the chief stated.

“As Sheriffs Deputies and LPD Officers rushed to the scene, the surrounding crowd began to disperse and run from the area. During this, several individuals with malicious and negligent intent started yelling words that, to an innocent bystander, would lead them to believe that persons with weapons were shooting in that area. This caused an immediate panic to those nearby and people began to frantically flee the area,” Chief Justice wrote.

Wilson County E-911 received at least a dozen calls during the fight and immediately afterward. News 2 obtained the audio of those calls.

“I’m out here at the fairgrounds and I heard a lot of shooting,” one caller reported. “I can’t find my daughter. I don’t know if there has been a shooting or what, but I’ve been almost knocked down.”

“You are probably going to have a couple of calls,” another caller warned. “They say there has been a shooting up there at the fairgrounds.”

Another caller stated “we’re at the fair and there is a big crowd of children running like there is a fight or something. I don’t want to give you my name, but you just need to get out here.”

In his Facebook post, Chief Justice added “we have reviewed hours of video footage from our surveillance system, which encompasses all areas of the grounds, and we have not found any evidence of weapons present.

In conclusion, it is our finding that this traumatic event was triggered by a youth fight, further propagated by individuals who were callous and reckless by shouting out things that lead others to believe guns were present and being fired, and further exacerbated by a social media frenzy of misinformation.”

Police said four juveniles, who were identified as the primary aggressors, were charged with disorderly conduct.

Three other people were identified as instigators and could face charges as well, investigators added.