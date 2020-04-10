Call for blood plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Several organizations are asking for plasma from those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to help beat the virus.

“Urgent and necessary” is how American Red Cross officials described the effort.

The initiative is to collect plasma from those who have recovered from the new coronavirus and distribute it to hospitals treating patients in need. They say people who have fully recovered from COVI-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus and therefore could potentially provide lifesaving care for those seriously ill with the virus.

Right now the Red Cross is collaborating with the FDA to develop a process to identify and qualify individuals who have recovered from the virus. The Red Cross encourages individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and are currently healthy, to visit RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Williamson Medical Center is also calling for blood plasma donations for more information visit the website.

Vanderbilt Medical Center is looking for patients with COVID-19 for further research on the virus. For more information click here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE