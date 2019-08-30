California pursuit suspect jumps from roof-to-roof

LOS ANGELES (WKRN/CNN) —A female suspect showed some daredevil skills while trying to get away from police in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

She and another man first led officers on a car chase as they blew through red lights and almost hit other cars.

But then, both suspects stopped the car and ran. The woman climbed to the top of a house before making a long jump from one rooftop to another.

However, her jumping skills didn’t take her far.

Both suspects soon realized there was no other place to go and they were arrested.

Authorities have not released why the pursuit began.