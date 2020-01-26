California patient is 3rd US case of new virus from China

People wear face masks as they ride an escalator at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Face masks sold out and temperature checks at airports and train stations became the new norm as China strove Tuesday to control the outbreak of a new coronavirus that has reached four other countries and territories and threatens to spread further during the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

SANTA ANA, CA (AP) — Health officials in Southern California have confirmed a third U.S. case of the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said Saturday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a traveler from the epicenter of the outbreak in China tested positive for the virus.

The case comes on the heels of confirmed cases in Washington state and Chicago. The patient is in isolation at a hospital and in good condition. The local health agency is monitoring people who have had close contact with the patient.