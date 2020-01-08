California McDonald’s blasts bagpipe music to keep homeless away

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Whether they’re eating a meal or not, plenty of people are not happy with a McDonald’s restaurant in Sacramento.

They say efforts to keep homeless people away are also driving residents away.

This McDonalds at Broadway and 24th in Sacramento is open 24 hours and some neighbors complain a sound has been running just as long.

“The first couple of days they had it on 24/7. If we wouldn’t have said anything or reported it to the police they would have had that thing going on still,” said Sacramento resident Arnold Phillips.

Phillips lives across the street and says it’s making him crazy.

“It actually penetrates through the walls. We can hear it. I’m trying to watch TV or whatever and it’s going through that,” he said.

The bagpipe music is intended to drive the homeless away and doesn’t appear to be working.

“I think it’s an absurd action to take instead of actually dealing with the issue,” said another resident Kiara Reede.

The idea of weaponized sound is nothing new.

This 7 -11 in West Hollywood loops classical.

But here at Broadway it’s “raining bagpipes” over, over and over again.

“It’s sticks in your head when you’re going somewhere else not even in this neighborhood,” Phillips said.

Phillips wishes he could pull the plug.

He’s even talked to restaurant management.

“They said they’d talk to corporate, people up higher. That’s all they said they could do really,” he said.

Requests from CBS3 fell on deaf ears but Arnold’s downstairs neighbor had his covered.

“You know I turn off the leaf blower and I could still hear the bagpipes coming and it’s just constant,” said Bate Dewitt.

Count yourself lucky if you’re eating with earbuds — and if you’re not, no happy meal here.

The neighbors say they are still waiting on the McDonald’s corporation to respond to their concerns.

They still hope for some sort of resolution.