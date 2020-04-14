California man builds mini picnic tables – for squirrels

(CNN) — A Sacramento man is making the most out of the extra time at home due to coronavirus.

Juan Najera gotten into more woodwork since California’s stay-at-home order began, utilizing scrap wood to make picnic tables for squirrels.

“I’ve handed out 75 of them,” Juan told KOVR-TV. “I have 43 on a waiting list as of this morning.”

It’s perfect for anyone who’s doing more yard watching these days.

“You set it outside, you can put a little treat,” Juan said. “Squirrels come up, birds come up.”

He loves seeing the photos of people’s tables in their yards and how animals interact with them.

“People were going nuts for it,” he said.