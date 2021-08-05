California man accused of strangling Madison man he met on dating app

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police have arrested and charged a Huntington Beach, California man with criminal homicide in the strangulation death of a Madison man he met through a dating app.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Bruno Almeida-Rache met the victim, 36-year-old Joshua Smithson, at his East Marthona Road home around 2:30 a.m. where they had sex and ingested drugs. Almeida-Rache said he fell asleep and woke up to Smithson standing in front of the bed, looking at him.

Almeida-Rache claimed he kicked Smithson in the face and put him into a chokehold until he stopped breathing. Investigators were called to the home by Almeida-Rache shortly before 7 a.m. where they found Smithson dead with multiple visible injuries to his face and head.

Almeida-Rache is being held without bond in Metro Jail pending a hearing.