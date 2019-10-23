Man in jail for 27 Years gets parole, family reacts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sentenced to life in prison and locked up for nearly 30 years, now Cyrus Wilson will soon be a free man.

Cyrus has maintained his innocence for the last 27 years in the murder of Christopher Luckett in East Nashville.

The Tennessee Board of Parole voted to release Cyrus late Tuesday night.

It’s a day his family has been praying for.

“It’s overwhelming right now. I haven’t probably processed it, because I’m in shock,” his wife Casey Wilson told News 2.

She first received the news from a friend in text, but seeing it online made it more of a reality.

“I went and checked the full website and it said parole, so I started jumping up and down on my bed and screaming and hollering,” she explained.

“From the day I met him he’s always maintained that he is innocent, he didn’t commit this crime and you know now there is overwhelming evidence that he is innocent,” said Casey.

The key evidence, teenage witnesses who have since recanted their statements and the Wilson’s forgive.

“I think as a child you don’t understand, you don’t realize the ramifications and the long term effect they have on people,” she said.

For Cyrus, the streets of Nashville will be completely different.

“The buildings he was housed in are gone.”

Caged for nearly 30 years, Cyrus has missed out on life with the couple’s 2 teenage daughters and life with his wife.

Casey says she is looking forward to just being “normal.”

“We can watch a movie together, we’ve never been able to sit and watch a movie together you know. Go have dinner, be able to go sit at a table that’s not food from a microwave. You know just be actually intimate and not have people watching us, people listening to us. I’m looking forward to just laying under the stars together one night probably the first night,” she smiled.

A release date for Cyrus has not yet been determined and there are a number of conditions he will have to follow.

It will still be a few months before he gets to stay home with his wife and two teenage daughters.

His parole conditions include transitional residence in a halfway house.

“I think once he has a place at a halfway house, I think that is when he can be released so that’s what we are working on now is making sure he’s got a bed and he can transition and we can welcome him back.”

She says prayers and support from the community got them here.

“The Vanderbilt Prison Project and Unheard Voices and Choosing Justice Initiative, just to know we had so much community support. You know people from all walks of life came to his hearing, wrote letters, showed me tons of love, showed our family tons of love and it’s just amazing. Just goes to show you know that when a group of people have set their mind to something anything can be accomplished,” Casey proclaimed.

The Wilson’s are still leaning on prayer as their hearts shift to the family of Christopher Luckett.

“I hope and pray that they find out who actually did do this so the victim’s family can have closure and you know they can have justice.”

Cyrus will be required to participate in community service work until he is employed or becomes a full-time student.

He will also remain under the supervision of the TDOC after his release with random drug screens and substance abuse treatment.