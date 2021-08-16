Bystanders at Donelson business pull attempted carjacker from vehicle with child inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bystanders at a Donelson gas station intervened to prevent an attempted carjacker from driving off in a vehicle with two people inside, including a child.

Metro police said they responded Sunday to a gas station on Donelson Pike off Interstate 40, where a man, later identified as 26-year-old Timothy Kelley, had damaged store property after being told he could not use the business’ phone.

Officers said Kelley then went to a nearby Waffle House, where he was involved in a fight with a customer.

He then traveled back to the gas station, where a warrant alleges he got into an orange Dodge Journey that did not belong to him.

The police report states the driver was inside the gas station and ran outside with witnesses, worried because her daughter and young granddaughter were inside the car.

As the bystanders attempted to pull Kelley from the vehicle, they said he held onto the steering wheel, as one of the passengers tried to push him out, as well.

The witnesses were eventually able to remove Kelley from the vehicle and prevent him from driving off, according to investigators.

Kelley was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Sunday night on charges of carjacking, vandalism, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $18,000.

A booking photo for Kelley was not immediately released by law enforcement.