By the numbers: Historic Heat in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The heat that Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have experienced over the past several months is not only impressive, but historic.

As two cold fronts are in the forecast, extreme heat should be over for the remainder of 2019.

Below is a summary that puts the heat in perspective. All of the information comes from the official weather reporting site at Nashville International Airport.

First 90 degree day: May 18th

Last 90 degree day: October 3 (current forecast).

Total 90 degree days: 98. This was a record for a calendar year, including October 3.

99: Hottest temperature reached in 2019. This was a monthly record when this temperature was reported October 2.

23: Days in September where the high temperatures reached at least 90 degrees. This is a record for the month.

14: Daily record highs broken or tied in 2019 (including October 3).

4: Amount of days where the high temperature reached 99 degrees. (September 10, 13, 16, and October 2)

0.02 inches: The amount of rain officially reported at Nashville International Airport for the entire month of September. This is a record for the driest September on record and the second driest month ever.

0: Amount of 100 degree days.

