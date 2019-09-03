‘But by the grace of God I’m sitting here talking to you today,’ survivor warns Tennesseans of salmonella

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shirley Lambert first fell ill August 1st. But what she and family assumed was a stomach bug, quickly caused a health scare for Shirley.

“Didn’t go to the doctor,” she explained. “On Friday I was getting worse, [my husband] came in, told me he was taking me to the hospital.”

“I knew how weak she was, I knew how sick she was,” explained her husband, Patrick Lambert. “I had no idea what it was, I had never seen anything like it in my life.”

Doctors would determine ‘it’, was salmonella.

An outbreak has topped headlines recently across the country, with one-thousand plus reports and counting.

In this outbreak, Tennessee has the 2nd highest number of confirmed cases, behind only Ohio.

Important to note though, this outbreak is believed to be linked to backyard poultry, and Shirley believes she contracted the disease at a local restaurant.

But regardless of how it was contracted, the danger remained, and doctors told Jack they nearly waited too long.

“They told me, had you not got her here, got her on some antibiotics, she would not be alive,” he added. “And this is my soul mate, this is my wife.”

“But by the grace of god i’m sitting here talking to you today,” said Shirley. “I give god the glory.”

The Lamberts are now warning Tennesseans to listen to their bodies, and take stomach bugs seriously.

“If you have a stomach virus, it lasts more than 24 hours, you need to go somewhere,” said Jack. “Had I not got her there, she wouldn’t be here.”