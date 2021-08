LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several businesses in La Vergne are being evacuated due to a suspicious package near a Dollar Tree store.

According to the PIO for the City of La Vergne, businesses in the shopping center at 5187 Murfreesboro Road are being evacuated due to a suspicious package.

Lt. Chris Goins with the La Vergne Police Department has called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Squad to assist.

News 2 has a crew on the way and will provide information as it is gathered.