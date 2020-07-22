Business owners share concern about upcoming Metro Public Health order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Nashville’s fight to slow the spread of COVID-19, restaurants and establishments that serve alcohol will have to close by 10 p.m. each night beginning on Friday.

Under the new order being drafted, Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chairman of Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force said restaurants can still provide take-out orders and drive-through services past the daily curfew.

Barrett Hobbs co-owns six restaurants throughout the Nashville area.

“We do 25% of our revenue after 10 p.m. at night,” Hobbs said. “We’re already operating at a 50% revenue rate, so when you take 25% of that 50%, I’m [operating] at 25%.”

During Tuesday’s daily press briefing where the new order was announced, Mayor Cooper said the additional parameter was necessary to help the economy with longterm recovery.

“Clearly more must be done to prevent individuals, particularly those that are not invested in the long term safety of our community or the success of the local economy, from violating local public health orders and putting our entire city at risk,” Mayor Cooper said.