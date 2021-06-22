Business owner indicted on tax fraud in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A business owner in Clarksville was indicted by a federal grand jury on tax fraud.

According to a release from Mary Jane Stewart, Acting United States Attorney in the Middle District of Tennessee, 64-year-old David Haley faces four counts of filing false tax returns for tax years 2014-17.

Haley owns and operates Haley & Associates Mechanical Contractors in Clarksville.

The indictment alleged Haley falsely reported receiving zero business income. The release states Haley’s compensation was more than $1,000,000 for each of the tax years. The indictment also alleged that except for a payment in 2021, neither Haley nor his business paid federal income taxes for 2008 through 2017.

If convicted, Haley faces up to three years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine on each count. The case was investigated by the IRS.

No other information was immediately released.