Bus stuck in sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (ABC NEWS) —A Port Authority bus is stuck in a large sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh.

The bus became stuck Monday morning at the intersection of 10th Street and Penn Avenue.

Officials said two people were on the bus when it fell into the sinkhole. Both were able to get off of the bus safely.

The bus was waiting at a traffic light when the ground gave way, officials said.

Convention Tower, which houses multiple businesses, including a day care, was evacuated for safety purposes.

Port Authority officials said on Twitter buses that use that stretch of Penn Avenue will be detoured until further notice.