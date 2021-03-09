Burned body located in Putnam County, authorities investigate

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after finding a burned body on Monday night.

According to a release from PCSO, deputies responded to a report of a burned vehicle and a body in the creek at the end of Pow Road.

When they arrived, authorities found a burned GMC Sonoma along with the burned body of an unidentified white male, partially outside of the vehicle.

The cause of death is undetermined and the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy in Nashville.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other information was immediately released.