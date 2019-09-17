Burn bans put in place in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hot and dry conditions are leading to burn bans being put into place across much of Middle Tennessee. Areas with burn bans include Rutherford County as well as the cities of Hendersonville, LaVergne, Springhill, and Murfreesboro.

East Tennessee is also feeling the impacts of the abnormally hot and dry September weather. The city of Sevierville also has put a burn ban in place. Sevierville, as you remember, was greatly impacted by the Great Smoky Mountains Wildfires in 2016.

Rutherford County Fire Chief Larry Farley spoke to us Tuesday about the reasons for the burn ban in Rutherford County.

The vegetation is so dry we’ve had equipment fires with harvest going on and people start a motor that ignites a fire. We have had a few of those across the state. Fire Chief Larry Farley

Farley also suggests grilling with propane instead of charcoal and not throwing cigarettes out of you are a smoker.

Local authorities throughout much of Middle Tennessee are recommending extreme caution even for those who are not currently under burn bans. With these dry and hot conditions in place, fire can spread easily.