Burn Bans in effect throughout Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hot and dry conditions continue across Middle Tennessee and the threat of fire is growing. Vegetation is drying out due to the lack of rain. The latest drought monitor is showing abnormally dry conditions throughout Middle Tennessee and also moderate drought in Franklin County.

Due to these conditions, burn bans are currently being put into place by local governments.

Burn bans are currently active in these cities and counties:

Millersville

Westmoreland

Mount Juliet

Baxter

Shelbyville

Nolensville

Dickson

Cookeville

Murfreesboro

Smyrna

Spring Hill

Hendersonville

Sumner County

Rutherford County

Logan County, Kentucky

Lebanon

Greenbrier

The Division of Forestry is also requiring burn permits early this year. Starting September 23, anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland must by law secure a burning permit from the Division of Forestry.