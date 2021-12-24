NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities took one man into custody after a SWAT situation unfolded at an East Nashville restaurant early Christmas Eve morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) told News 2, officials responded to a burglary alarm around 3:14 a.m. at BoomBozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse located at 1003 Russell Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the front glass door broken, and saw a suspect inside the building. MNPD said a perimeter was then set up.





During a sweep of the location, police said they noticed a shoe print that lead them to the attic area. The SWAT team was then called to assist.

According to MNPD, the suspect, Robert Dowell, 34, was found hiding in the ceiling area. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Officials said no shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.