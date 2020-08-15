Burglary call leads to vehicle pursuit by Spring Hill police

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vehicle was stolen out of Davidson County and found in Williamson County, according to Spring Hill police.

Police said it all started Saturday morning when they received a call from a homeowner on Trout Lane concerning a car alarm going off and a car door open.

The homeowner then saw several people run down the road. Shortly after, officers found a vehicle speeding on Main Street. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it continued to drive outside of the city. The pursuit ended at Interstate 840.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said they found a wrecked vehicle with nobody inside in the area of Highway 431 and I-840.

The vehicle was stolen out of Davidson County. Authorities said there was also a stolen handgun inside.

Police are looking for surveillance camera footage from around midnight to 1:15 a.m. in the Autumn Ridge Subdivision.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation you can submit an anonymous tip here.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation you can submit an anonymous tip here.