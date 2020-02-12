Burglars Smash Dozens of Car Windows in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly 30 car break-ins in less than a week, the head of a local neighborhood association says people in East Nashville are dealing with a big problem.



A number of victims posted on the East Nashville Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, that their vehicle windows were smashed before being rifled through.

Most of the victims posted that their vehicles were hit within a 4 block radius, from 13th to 16th streets.

Von Moye, an administrator for the East Nashville Neighborhood Watch page says he heard from least 12 victims whose vehicles were hit within a 24 hour period last week.

“They are looking for personal information, they are looking for key fobs, garage door openers, but the biggest thing they are looking for is guns and loose change and things like that and that’s why you are seeing forced entry, but it is very bad at this time,” Moye explained.

Moye urges people to lock their cars, remove valuables, get surveillance cameras and call the police for anything suspicious.

He also encourages neighbors to join the Facebook page to stay informed of crime trends in their neighborhood.