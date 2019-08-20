Burglar breaks in, ducks from police, spends hours inside Clarksville business

A burglar wasted no time getting into Kennedy Brother's Alignment Center in Clarksville this weekend. But once inside, he was in no hurry.

The cameras kicked on, a little after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“Guy comes out of the building, picks something up out of the bed of this truck, and threw it through the window” explained Kurt Suiter, an employee with the shop. “There was no specific [plan]. He was over here, then over here, in the office.”

In the office, the thief would target new tires, and the cash register; prying the register open, seizing all its contents.

Soon after though his burglary was put on pause, with Clarksville Police responding to the building’s alarm.

The thief hunkered down inside, his actions caught on surveillance cameras.

“The police and the guy were here at the same time,” said Suiter. “I mean they were like 6 feet away from each other, and the cop didn’t know it.”

Police say given the type of glass on the dark garage, the break-in was not spotted by the officer.

With authorities out of the picture, the thief had free reign for hours, from around 1:00 am – 6:30 am.

His final act would be to steal a Montgomery County truck, load it up with even more stolen items, and take off.

Though he made away with thousands of dollars in stolen equipment, his face has been shared across social media.

“All day yesterday people private messaging, saying it was this guy, this guy, this guy,” said Suiter. “Every person said it was the same guy. So I guess the guy’s famous around town for this kinda stuff.”

Police are actively investigating, and say they’re following very strong leads in the case.