Buffalo shot and killed in Seymour, deputies investigating

by: Gregory Raucoules

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a buffalo was shot and killed in Seymour.

Sevier County deputies responded to a property on Dinkins Road around 9 a.m. Monday. The victim stated someone had shot his buffalo and tried to cut its head off.

Neighbors reported seeing someone driving a black Toyota in an out of the area and parked in the same area where the buffalo was shot. Neighbors also reported hearing a loud gunshot Sunday morning around 4:36 a.m.

The victim said he last saw the buffalo in the field on Friday.

