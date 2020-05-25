Budweiser honors all heroes in its Memorial Day video ‘Take Two Minutes’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Budweiser released a short film in honor of all heroes fighting on the front-lines during this unique Memorial Day.

The video asks that everyone take two minutes of silence this year at 3 p.m. EST to honor fallen military men and women as well as an additional minute of silence at 3:01 p.m. EST to honor fallen front-line workers.

The short film shows a side by side comparison of a front-line healthcare worker and a soldier each suiting up for the different challenges of their day.

Anheuser Busch and Budweiser worked with the American Red Cross to host 35 blood drives nationwide at Anheuser Busch Tour Centers and sporting arenas.