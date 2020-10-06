‘Brutally attacked for speaking Spanish’: Musician says he’s victim of hate crime

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Beaten for speaking Spanish, that’s what the victims of an attack at a popular Cool Springs bar said.

It happened in the early morning hours Sunday, October 4 at Tony’s Eat and Drink in Cool Springs.

Lorenzo Molina said, “Speak f*****g English! You are in America”, are some of the last words he heard before being hit.

Molina said his friend Orlando was also attacked, suffering a concussion, a broken nose and eye socket that will require multiple surgeries to fix.

Molina said they didn’t do anything to anyone before being attacked.

Franklin Police told News 2 they’re investigating the case as an aggravated assault, which is a felony, but the victims believe it is a hate crime.

Police told News 2 they were called to Vanderbilt’s ER by officials where a victim advised he had been assaulted in Franklin. Officers were not called to Tony’s for the disturbance.

The lead singer of The Mavericks, Raul Malo, released the following statement on behalf of the band to News 2:

“It saddens us to no end to learn of the assault on our fellow band mate, Lorenzo Molina and his friend & fellow musician Orlando Morales, reportedly for speaking Spanish amongst themselves in a public establishment. For this assault to occur as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with our own performance (featuring Lorenzo) tonight on the Hispanic Heritage Awards, shows that although we’ve come a long way, we still have a long way to go. America is better than this.”

News 2 reached out several times to the sports bar for comment, but they declined.

Molina is consulting with an attorney and has set up a GoFundMe account to help in their fight for justice.

Franklin police are asking the public for help in identifying the men in these photos. They say the pictures were taken during the beating on Sunday morning.

Franklin Police investigating brutal aggravated assault at N. Carothers bar, Courtesy: Franklin Police

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.