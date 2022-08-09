NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are working to locate a 33-year-old woman who is accused of targeting victims in downtown Nashville.

Metro police reported warrants have been issued for the arrest of Teresa Lynn King.

Teresa Lynn King (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On July 13 at 11:30 p.m., King is accused of approaching a man on Broadway and beginning a conversation before asking for his iPhone under the guise of wanting to add her Snapchat to his phone. Metro police said instead, she made off with the victim’s phone. The following morning, King reportedly used the victim’s phone to transfer herself $400 from one of his accounts.

On July 9 at 1:30 a.m., Metro police said King pretended to be a rideshare driver on Broadway. When the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, King took his iPhone and wallet, containing his debit/credit cards and $400 cash, according to Metro police.

On April 23 at 10 p.m.: A man was at a bar on Broadway and discovered the next morning his iPhone and credit cards were missing. His bank card had been used without his permission at Walmart. Video surveillance from Walmart reportedly showed King using the victim’s stolen bank card to purchase $831.36 worth of merchandise and gift cards.

Anyone seeing King or knowing her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.