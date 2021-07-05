Woman injured in attack on Broadway after Fourth of July celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 56-year-old man struck a woman in the face with a beer bottle on Broadway early Monday morning, leading her to be hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

Metro officers responded just after midnight to an assault reported between Second and Third Avenues.

Detectives said they determined Kevin Kedher got into an argument with a man, then punched him in the face.

At some point, police said Kehder struck a woman in the face with a beer bottle.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment of a serious cut to her head, according to investigators.

Kedher was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Monday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $25,000.

A booking photo for Kedher was not immediately released by law enforcement.