NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man was charged with raping a college student he and another suspect found on Broadway earlier this month.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told Metro police she was with a friend at a honky tonk on Broadway on May 4.

The victim told officers her memory became foggy around 9 p.m. and she believes she was drugged.

Her next memory was being in the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee with two men she didn’t recognize. She was reportedly able to recognize the make and model because her mother drives the same vehicle.

Metro police reported that over the next few hours, she was sexually assaulted by both men in the Jeep before being driven to an ATM to withdraw around $300 from her account.

The two men eventually allowed the victim to call her friend, who arranged to pick her up from the McDonald’s on Broadway, according to an arrest warrant. The men reportedly dropped her off around 11:30 p.m. without being seen by the friend.

According to the report, the victim’s credit card was then used at a gas station and a Waffle House.

The victim’s friend then drove them back to Western Kentucky University, where they are both students.

A Metro detective used the victim’s bank information and video surveillance to identify the Jeep as it paid $35 to leave a downtown parking garage and at a Bank of America ATM on Murfreesboro Road.

Officers zeroed in on 36-year-old Joseph Farmer as one of the suspects. He reportedly denied knowing the victim until he was presented with evidence. According to Metro police, Farmer acknowledged having sex with the victim but claimed it was consensual.

Farmer was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, credit card fraud, evading arrest, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

It is not known if the other suspect has been identified and no additional information has been released.