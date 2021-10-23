Woman critically injured after being hit by bus on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was critically injured after being hit by a tour bus on Lower Broadway.
The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and 4th Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. A woman reportedly was hit by a double decker tour bus while crossing the street and while the bus was turning. When crews arrived on scene, they discovered the woman trapped underneath the bus.
Once crews freed the woman, they transported her to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is in critical condition.
No citations were issued, according to Metro police on scene.
No other information has been releaed.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.