Woman charged with attacking convenience store worker with crowbar on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was charged after Metro police said she attacked a convenience store worker with a crowbar.

Metro police were called to the Exxon gas station on Broadway Wednesday after several people called to report a woman hitting someone with a crowbar.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was an employee as the Exxon. He said the suspect, now identified as Romonotor Pete, 35, was taking things from the dumpster.

When he confronted her, she attacked him with a crowbar. The victim had to use a discarded television as a shield.

Police said the Pete is now being charged with aggravated assault.