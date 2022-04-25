NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 52-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday for Sexual Battery after an incident at a Lower Broadway bar.

According to Metro Police, the victim flagged down officers and stated while she was at Legends Corner bar on Broadway, she was standing and listening to music when she felt a hand go up her skirt and touch her buttocks.

When the victim turned around, she reportedly saw Shelley Schroeder, 52, standing directly behind her. Police said a man who was accompanying Schroeder told the victim, “just leave her alone, she’s drunk.”

Authorities said the victim was with a friend who confirmed the story and was listed as a witness.

Schroeder was charged with felony sexual battery.