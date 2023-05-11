NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after attacking a woman in downtown Nashville Wednesday, according to police.

Metro police responded to the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Avenue where an officer spotted several other officers interacting with the defendant and victim.

At the scene, the victim told police the man hit her in the back with a large 2×4 plank of wood.

The defendant, who refused to give police any identifying information, was found at the scene holding the 2×4, according to the arrest report.

While officers were investigating, the defendant attempted to run away but police quickly apprehended him.

While talking to officers, the unnamed defendant admitted to striking the woman with the piece of wood, but wouldn’t give any other information.

Police measured the piece of wood at the scene and said it measured approximately 57 inches.

The defendant was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the affidavit.