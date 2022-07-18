NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville police charged a male suspect after he reportedly pulled a knife on a woman on Broadway Saturday night.

MNPD documents said Jerry Fields, 28, and another woman were arguing on Rep. John Lewis Way near the intersection at Broadway. Officers said they saw Fields then pull a knife, threatening the victim who was standing just a few feet away.

Fields allegedly dropped the knife when officials told him to. Officers took him into custody and seized the knife as evidence.

He was charged with felony aggravated assault.