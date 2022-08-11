NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Broadway is known as Nashville’s party destination. Thousands of dollars are spent every single day in the restaurants, shops, and honky tonks lined along the street.

You’re sure to find crowds of locals, tourists, and bachelorette parties any time you step foot onto Music City’s entertainment hot spot.

A time-lapse taken on the night of Friday, August 5 and the early hours of Saturday, August 6, show you what you can expect to see on a weekend night on Broadway. The time-lapse shows how quickly the strip fills up as people flock to the area—by foot, car, or pedal tavern.

But what about during the week? While not as packed as the weekend, plenty of people still make their way to Broadway during the week.

A time-lapse of 24 hours on Broadway (Tuesday, August 9) shows what a normal day in the life of Music City’s party central looks like.