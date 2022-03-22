NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of assaulting a visitor while at a Broadway bar was charged early Monday morning.

According to police, on Feb. 13, officials were called to Margaritaville located on Broadway for a fight. A warrant said two witnesses saw Jarred Bredesen, 23, being “verbally aggressive and disorderly” before he punched the victim in the face.

Jarred Bredesen (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim reportedly lost consciousness and sustained a broken nose. Police said he was able to give officers a description of the suspect who was wearing large-framed glasses.

Since Bredesen was arrested on the night of the fight for public intoxication, detectives said they were able to identify him as the defendant in the assault case.

The victim reportedly identified Bredesen in a photo lineup over the phone as he is out of state. Bredesen was charged Monday morning with aggravated assault.