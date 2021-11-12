Visitor from California stabbed 5 times on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a stabbing early Friday morning on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. in front of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar on Broadway. According to authorities, a man from California was stabbed five times.

Metro police told News 2 the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

No suspect description was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.