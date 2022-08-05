Vendors are still working lower Broadway despite being banned from the area (Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been two weeks since vendors were officially banned from most of downtown Nashville.

If you visit Lower Broadway, you’ll find Joyce and Glen Roseman at work.

The only problem — technically the two aren’t supposed to be working there.

“There is not one customer who has ever come by here and said you’re a blight to this city (or) you do not belong here,” said Joyce. “The tourist, the shopper, even people who live here don’t believe that.”

The Rosemans are one of many vendors still out working even though they are banned from doing so down Lower Broadway.

“This is our livelihood,” said Joyce. “This isn’t a hobby. I’m not down here just for the heck of it. I’m down here because my life depends on it.”

In July, Metro’s Traffic and Parking Commission voted to ban vendors from most of the downtown area.

Mayor John Cooper wrote a letter to the commission pushing for the ban that officially went into effect on July 21.

“I don’t need another loss,” said Glen. “I really can’t afford another loss of a job, and this is work for me.”

The Rosemans say the guitar string jewelry they sell isn’t just about making a profit but advocating for mental health, something Glen struggles with.

“It was a good time in my life when we discovered the jewelry because even with my degree I lost ten jobs in 12 years,” he said.

So they believe being downtown is the best place for their business.

Since the ban went into effect, the Rosemans took a week off but came back this week and say, so far, police have not been enforcing things.

But if all that changes, they don’t know how their business can make it in a different location.

“I don’t completely know what that looks like so every day is just one day at a time and to hope and pray for some positive outcome,” said Joyce.

News 2 has reached out to the mayor’s office multiple times requesting an interview or a statement in regards to how the ban is being enforced, but we have not received a response to our requests.