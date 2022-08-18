NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three security guards facing homicide charges in the death of a 22-year-old man at a popular downtown bar now have a trial date.

This week marks one year since investigators say Dallas “DJ” Barrett was held down by a number of security staff and a patron at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row rooftop bar. The medical examiner said DJ died of asphyxiation.

Dylan Larocca, Tarrell Gray and Mallet Meneese, all former security guards at Whiskey Row, will be tried together on the case in February. The district attorney’s office said the other defendants will be separated for logistical reasons.

Thursday, DJ’s mother and sister came face to face with the three who they say took their loved one’s life.

“I want to be able to see them. I want to be able to look them in the eye,” DJ’s mother, Tammy Barrett, explained.

It’s infuriating for his heartbroken mother. Over the last year, she’s found herself in court for every step of her son’s homicide case. While it’s by choice she attends, it’s a process the defendants aren’t required to do.

“I’ve seen four of them now, but there’s three more that we haven’t seen at all,” DJ’s sister, Lillian Nelson, said, calling it disheartening.

Thursday, the family crossed paths with three of the men in the halls of the courthouse.

“You were big enough and man enough to do what you did then you need to come to court,” Tammy firmly explained.

August 16 marked one year since she lost her son. The horrific ending was caught on camera as DJ was held down fighting to breathe.

“We’ve been living this for the past year every day, so the 16th was a hard day, but at the same time it was also beautiful,” Tammy said tearfully.

Tuesday, the family held a memorial while spreading some of DJ’s ashes at the creek.

“It was a beautiful day although it was super sad.”

Sad, yet determined to keep DJ’s memory alive.

“His smile, his laugh could make anybody in the world laugh. His determination to not quit. Once he got a dream and a thought in his head he wasn’t going to stop until he fulfilled it,” Tammy reflected.

It’s that mentality his family will continue to share as they look forward to putting the criminal case behind them.

“I’m angry, and I probably will be angry, but I’m more saddened just by the fact that I don’t have my kid anymore and I’ve had to see my other kids suffer.”

The family says they are pleased to get a trial date of February 27 for the first three defendants.