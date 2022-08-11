NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is pulling back the curtain on the most iconic stretch of road in Music City as we spend 24 hours on Broadway.

News 2’s Neil Orne was live outside of the iconic Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge just after 11 a.m. Thursday, and the bar was already lively, despite the early start.

Tootsie’s owner Steve Smith says Tootsie’s isn’t just a bar, but a museum as well as many visitors tend to look at all the artifacts on the walls.

“I used to work the door here years ago and that was one of my lines. I’d say, ‘This is not just a bar. It’s a museum,'” Smith said.

Throughout its 62-year history, the establishment has had millions of people come through its doors, ranging from locals to tourists to employees.

“I have people come up to me and say, ‘My mother used to work for you,’ and now they’re saying, ‘My grandmother used to work for you,'” Smith said.

Tootsie’s will be celebrating its 62nd Birthday Bash on October 4. Broadway will be blocked off and a huge stage for live music will be built in the middle of the street. No ticket is required, echoing the long-standing tradition on Broadway of no cover charge.

If Tootsie’s walls could talk, they’d never run out of stories.

Be sure to watch every newscast Thursday as News 2 spends “24 hours on Broadway”.