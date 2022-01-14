NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man was taken into custody for filing a false report after a shooting in downtown Nashville.

An affidavit states on Nov. 11, 2021, officers were called to McDonald’s located on Broadway and found Ceonta White with a gunshot wound to his right thigh. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where authorities interviewed him.

During the taped interview, White told police he parked at the restaurant and checked to see if he had money to get food. When he saw someone on the passenger side of his vehicle with a gun, he told police he got out of the car and ran, then the suspect shot him. White told police the suspect did not get into his car, he did not know the suspect and did not plan to meet anyone there.

However, the warrant stated video surveillance shows a conflicting account. Authorities said White was seen entering and leaving the restaurant with the suspect.

Video reportedly then showed White’s vehicle pull into a parking space on the west side of the building. The suspect was then seen exiting then reentering White’s vehicle. Police said White then exited the vehicle and items appeared to scatter on the ground. The suspect then walked over, appeared to pick up the items, then walked away from the scene.

The reason behind the shooting is unclear. White was charged with filing a false report.