NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Third Avenue South between Demonbreun Street and Broadway was closed for a few hours Saturday night as police investigated reports of an unattended backpack.

Metro police say a backpack was left inside the bar area of FGL House located on 3rd Avenue South near Broadway. The ensuing investigation closed 3rd Avenue South between Demonbreun Street and Broadway and surrounding businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

The MNPD’s Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the scene, inspected the backpack and determined it contained nothing dangerous.