NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces a felony charge after police say he almost struck a pedestrian on Broadway over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 30, just before 1:30 a.m., officers were directing traffic when they observed a silver Kia sedan drive through the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Avenue South.

An arrest warrant said the intersection was stopped for all vehicle travel to allow pedestrians to use the roadway as a crosswalk.

Metro police reported that instead of stopping, the Kia sped through the intersection at a high rate of speed and came to an immediate stop after almost striking a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Officers immediately made the driver – later identified as Dalton Kresin – exit the vehicle and noticed that he had dilated pupils, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, according to an arrest warrant.

Court records stated that officers observed the smell of alcohol coming from Kresin’s breath and made him perform field sobriety tests, which he allegedly performed poorly on.

At the scene, a pedestrian told officers that he was in fear for his life when the Kia accelerated toward him at a high rate of speed.

Kresin was charged with felony attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 3.