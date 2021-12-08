NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night after Metro police said he pulled a knife on security at a lower Broadway bar.

According to an arrest warrant, an officer said he was patrolling the area of Broadway and Fourth Avenue when he saw Bobby Gene Carney fighting with security at the front entrance of Honky Tonk Central. Police said he smelled of alcohol and had red, watery eyes upon their arrival.

Authorities were told that Carney was being escorted out of the bar because of disorderly behavior and then pulled out a knife. A witness also stated that he saw Carney display a pocket knife.

During a search after his arrest, authorities said they found a pocket knife and box cutter on Carney, as well as a pipe believed to be used to smoke crack cocaine.