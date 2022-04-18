NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged after police said he fell through a Lower Broadway bar’s ceiling into a women’s bathroom on Saturday.

Officers arrested Jesse Kloot, 24 at Honky Tonk Central located at 329 Broadway. Police said Kloot was found in a women’s bathroom after falling through the ceiling. He was then detained.

A warrant said Kloot caused about $2,000 in damage. He was charged with felony vandalism.

It’s still unclear what led up to the incident.

Kloot is scheduled to be in court next month.