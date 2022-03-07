NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of felony vandalism at a lower Broadway bar was found around midnight Sunday detained at a pedestrian bridge.

According to a warrant, police responded to 3rd Avenue South and the Shelby Street pedestrian bridge, where the manager of Tequila Cowboy, located at 305 Broadway, told them Bryce O’Conner, 22, vandalized an employee door inside the business.

The manager told police O’Conner kicked the door, causing it to split, and damaged the door jam and electronic lock. The damage was said to cost the business more than $2,000 to repair.

Metro Police said the manager then followed O’Connor and detained him on the pedestrian bridge until officials arrived. Police said the manager provided video footage and photos showing the damaged door. He was charged with felony vandalism.